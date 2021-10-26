V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Given New $101.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. OTR Global downgraded V.F. to a positive rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.71.

NYSE VFC opened at $70.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.72 and its 200-day moving average is $79.18. V.F. has a 12-month low of $65.34 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 1,673.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,499,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,099,000 after buying an additional 3,302,152 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth $241,803,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 24.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 10.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,060,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,388 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 39.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,556 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

