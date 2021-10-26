Utah Retirement Systems Has $5.07 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 42,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,849,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,436,873,000 after acquiring an additional 538,394 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,766,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,651,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 329,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,925,991.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $208.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $209.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 61.37%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

