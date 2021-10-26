Utah Retirement Systems Has $4.76 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,946,347,000 after buying an additional 1,464,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,016,000 after buying an additional 1,110,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,998,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,625,000 after buying an additional 411,001 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,787,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,509,000 after buying an additional 207,983 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 122.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,550,000 after buying an additional 2,968,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

NYSE O opened at $73.87 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $74.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 74.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.