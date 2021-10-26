Utah Retirement Systems Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.1% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 0.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in VeriSign by 34.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in VeriSign by 108.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $219.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $234.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.83.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.12, for a total transaction of $130,029.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,509,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.42, for a total value of $643,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,103,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,626. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

