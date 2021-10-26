US Capital Advisors Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.30. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 204.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

Shares of CQP stock opened at $44.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $45.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.47%.

In related news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc acquired 35,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc acquired 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $89,000. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.