Unum Group (UNM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Unum Group to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. On average, analysts expect Unum Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:UNM opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

