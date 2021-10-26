Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Shares Sold by Stadium Capital Management LLC

Stadium Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 537,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 87,818 shares during the quarter. Universal Insurance makes up about 3.6% of Stadium Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stadium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $7,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,317,000 after acquiring an additional 21,202 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,554,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,572,000 after buying an additional 27,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 18.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 65,320 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the second quarter worth $5,086,000. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Universal Insurance stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,832. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $427.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.80.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $816,200 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

