Union Heritage Capital LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Union Heritage Capital LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 18.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises 1.2% of Union Heritage Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Union Heritage Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Amundi bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,862,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $646,366,000 after acquiring an additional 857,716 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 32.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,892,000 after purchasing an additional 365,458 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 297.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 453,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,875,000 after purchasing an additional 339,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,783,000 after purchasing an additional 308,407 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $206.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $124.94 and a one year high of $224.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.84.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.43.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

