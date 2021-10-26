Unio Capital LLC Sells 250 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Unio Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Unio Capital LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.29.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $372.45. The company had a trading volume of 51,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,539. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $332.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.88. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $371.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $393.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

