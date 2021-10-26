Unio Capital LLC Sells 1,550 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Unio Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises 3.4% of Unio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Unio Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PH. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PH traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.28. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.03 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Melius upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.40.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

