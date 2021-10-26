Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Unifi had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:UFI opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Unifi has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $449.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unifi stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,204 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.37% of Unifi worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

