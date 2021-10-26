UMA (UMA) Achieves Market Cap of $757.10 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 26th. One UMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.90 or 0.00019157 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, UMA has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. UMA has a market capitalization of $757.10 million and approximately $36.63 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00051004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.47 or 0.00214839 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00102922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 105,045,179 coins and its circulating supply is 63,612,527 coins. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

