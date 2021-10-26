UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 454,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of UFP Technologies worth $26,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 211,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 76,557 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $3,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.20. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $71.17. The company has a market cap of $471.87 million, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.96.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $50.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Technologies Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of engineering products and components to customers in the aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets. Its manufacturing operations include cutting, routing, molding, vacuum-forming, laminating, radio frequency and impulse welding, and assembling.

