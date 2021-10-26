UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.820-$1.840 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.UDR also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.460-$0.480 EPS.

UDR stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.14. 1,237,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,170. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,104.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average of $50.60.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. Equities research analysts expect that UDR will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UDR shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UDR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.76.

In related news, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $824,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,051.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,730,350. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

