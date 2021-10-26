Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.42

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.42 and last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 527009 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UBSFY shares. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.50 ($74.71) to €57.00 ($67.06) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €74.00 ($87.06) to €72.00 ($84.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price (down from €84.00 ($98.82)) on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

