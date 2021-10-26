Ubex Hits 24-Hour Volume of $878,079.00 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. Over the last week, Ubex has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubex has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $878,079.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00022956 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.91 or 0.00274968 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000990 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,931,788,949 coins and its circulating supply is 3,314,170,196 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.