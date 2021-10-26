Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 357.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.79.

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $358.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $345.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.10. The stock has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.13 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.82 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $373,850.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total transaction of $384,538.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,743 shares of company stock valued at $48,878,612 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

