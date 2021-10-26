Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.93 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Turning Point Brands updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Turning Point Brands stock traded down $8.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.84. The stock had a trading volume of 43,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,545. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $753.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.54. Turning Point Brands has a one year low of $31.27 and a one year high of $61.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.83%.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $41,431,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Turning Point Brands stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 88.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.07% of Turning Point Brands worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

TPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

