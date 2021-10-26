Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $6.97 Million Investment in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 108,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.06% of Regency Centers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $232,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,636 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

Regency Centers stock opened at $70.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $71.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.26.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

