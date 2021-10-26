Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stock Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 219.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,604 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.12% of JetBlue Airways worth $6,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 6.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11.0% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBLU shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.77.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.18. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.62.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.02) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Featured Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.