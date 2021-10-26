Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $7.39 Million Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 375.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,952 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,254 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,824,000 after buying an additional 6,369,395 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 375,660 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 186,296 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBBY. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.82. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.36.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

