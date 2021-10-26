Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 394,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,113 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $9,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $112,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,300 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.12.

NYSE BRX opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.69. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

