Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stock Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 680.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,446 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Upstart were worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Upstart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Upstart by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,601,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,352,000 after buying an additional 279,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Upstart by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after buying an additional 468,613 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Upstart by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,994,000 after buying an additional 391,627 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.64.

Shares of UPST opened at $359.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.19. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.87, for a total value of $8,097,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anna M. Counselman sold 608,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.73, for a total value of $122,723,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,311,464 shares of company stock valued at $525,397,632. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

