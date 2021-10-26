Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 8,223 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.05% of Quest Diagnostics worth $8,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DGX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

NYSE:DGX opened at $145.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $160.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

