Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 33,679 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 172.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,679 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.08% of Post worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Post by 747.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 55,162 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Post by 24.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Post by 4.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 509,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,846,000 after acquiring an additional 23,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Post by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Post by 2.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:POST opened at $106.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.12 and a 12 month high of $117.91. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.29.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. Research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $94,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $327,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

