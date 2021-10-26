TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 40.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

TRxADE HEALTH stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,931. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73. TRxADE HEALTH has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $10.82.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

