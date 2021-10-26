Truist Securiti Weighs in on AT&T Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for AT&T in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.56.

Shares of T stock opened at $25.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.07 billion, a PE ratio of -82.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of T. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $30,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $51,000. 51.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

