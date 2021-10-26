Truist Securiti Comments on HCA Healthcare, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will earn $4.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.19. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.38 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.41.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $241.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.47 and its 200-day moving average is $226.29. The firm has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $121.91 and a one year high of $263.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.94, for a total value of $752,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,406,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,627 shares of company stock worth $11,909,748 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

