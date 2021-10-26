Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives $62.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.
TFC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.75. 131,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,400,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $64.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.58.
In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $110,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,218 shares of company stock worth $13,923,071 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.
Featured Story: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.