Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives $62.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.75. 131,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,400,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $64.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.58.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $110,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,218 shares of company stock worth $13,923,071 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.