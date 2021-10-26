TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $577.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.85 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

TBI traded down $3.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,974. TrueBlue has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $32.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueBlue stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TrueBlue presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

