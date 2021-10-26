Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Position Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,144,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.25% of Tronox worth $249,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Tronox by 96.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 259,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 127,078 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 100,166 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter worth about $5,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TROX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NYSE TROX opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.63. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $26.33.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.43 million. Tronox had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.66%. On average, analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

