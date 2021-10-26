Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (BBOX) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON BBOX opened at GBX 223.81 ($2.92) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 226.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 207.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of £3.85 billion and a PE ratio of 5.28. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 152.60 ($1.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 241.60 ($3.16).

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.07) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 230.83 ($3.02).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.