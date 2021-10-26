TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.880-$5.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TriNet Group also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.36-$0.60 EPS.

Shares of TriNet Group stock traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.23. 3,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,826. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.09. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $64.60 and a 52 week high of $101.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TNET. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $71.92 price objective for the company.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $35,403.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $1,244,610.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,033,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,278 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,030 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TriNet Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of TriNet Group worth $10,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.