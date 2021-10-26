TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.89. 978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,826. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.60 and a fifty-two week high of $101.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TNET shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $35,403.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $192,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,278 shares of company stock worth $12,730,030. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TriNet Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 133.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of TriNet Group worth $10,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.