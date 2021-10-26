Tri Locum Partners LP Takes Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000. argenx makes up 0.6% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in argenx by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in argenx by 59.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 12.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in argenx by 27.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in argenx during the second quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

ARGX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.36.

Shares of argenx stock traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $285.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,639. The business’s 50 day moving average is $316.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.77. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.83 and a beta of 0.97. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $245.91 and a 1 year high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.36. The business had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.46 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

