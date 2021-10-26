TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $687.29.

Several brokerages have commented on TDG. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $6,917,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lisman purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,727,090. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,502,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,208,741,000 after purchasing an additional 48,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,503,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,562,591,000 after buying an additional 14,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,129,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,673,203,000 after acquiring an additional 91,111 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,033,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,195,768,000 after acquiring an additional 35,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $813,114,000 after purchasing an additional 303,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG opened at $636.10 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $453.76 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $619.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $627.79. The company has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.29, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

