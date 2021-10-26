Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.52 Million

Analysts forecast that Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) will report sales of $140.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Traeger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.10 million and the lowest is $137.10 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Traeger will report full-year sales of $764.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $756.50 million to $770.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $958.70 million, with estimates ranging from $949.50 million to $965.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Traeger.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $213.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 million. Traeger’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COOK shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Traeger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Traeger stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Shares of COOK traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.14. The company had a trading volume of 24,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,804. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.57. Traeger has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.59.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

