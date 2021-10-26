Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 5,111 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,038% compared to the average daily volume of 449 put options.

LCI traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,621. Lannett has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $105.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Lannett had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Lannett’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lannett will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Lannett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lannett by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,059,000 after acquiring an additional 265,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lannett by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 34,157 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Lannett by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 59,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 35,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Lannett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

