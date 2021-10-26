Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $216.00 at DA Davidson

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $190.00 to $216.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.64 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $215.48.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $211.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.42. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $214.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,655,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,721,000 after purchasing an additional 79,359 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

