TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) vs. National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Critical Review

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) and National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.6% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of National Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of National Instruments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and National Instruments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG Pace Tech Opportunities 0 1 5 0 2.83 National Instruments 0 0 2 0 3.00

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities presently has a consensus price target of $12.83, indicating a potential upside of 54.43%. National Instruments has a consensus price target of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.30%. Given TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TPG Pace Tech Opportunities is more favorable than National Instruments.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and National Instruments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG Pace Tech Opportunities $103.97 million 4.50 -$33.32 million ($2.86) -2.91 National Instruments $1.29 billion 4.21 $143.66 million $0.80 50.91

National Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than TPG Pace Tech Opportunities. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Instruments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and National Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG Pace Tech Opportunities N/A N/A -5.76% National Instruments 1.61% 10.73% 7.15%

Summary

National Instruments beats TPG Pace Tech Opportunities on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. in July 2020. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments. The company was founded by Jeffrey L. Kodosky and James J. Truchard in May 1976 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

