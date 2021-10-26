TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,381 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,458 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 100.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 77.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 24.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 34,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 106.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 34,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.15. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $167.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.97 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 27.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

