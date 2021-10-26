Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTG. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 18.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 53.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $33.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average of $28.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Profile

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

