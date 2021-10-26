TomoChain Market Capitalization Tops $228.15 Million (TOMO)

TomoChain (CURRENCY:TOMO) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. TomoChain has a market cap of $228.15 million and $13.29 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TomoChain has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TomoChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.64 or 0.00004225 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00071056 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00077209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.67 or 0.00102084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,656.52 or 1.00454443 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,184.49 or 0.06708802 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002644 BTC.

TomoChain Coin Profile

TomoChain’s launch date was February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,575,112 coins. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain . TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com . The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

