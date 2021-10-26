TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) versus Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Head-To-Head Comparison

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) and TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Spectrum Brands has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TNR Technical has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

92.2% of Spectrum Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Spectrum Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of TNR Technical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Spectrum Brands and TNR Technical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Brands 0 0 7 0 3.00 TNR Technical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus target price of $101.57, suggesting a potential upside of 7.43%. Given Spectrum Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spectrum Brands is more favorable than TNR Technical.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spectrum Brands and TNR Technical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Brands $3.96 billion 1.02 $97.80 million $4.10 23.06 TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than TNR Technical.

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Brands and TNR Technical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Brands 3.99% 21.08% 5.89% TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats TNR Technical on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. The firm operates through the following segments: Hardware and Home Improvement (HHI); Home and Personal Care (HPC); Global Pet Care (GPC); and Home and Garden (H&G). The HHI segment consists of hardware, security and plumbing business. The GPC segment focuses on the pet care business. The H&G segment involves the home and garden and insect control business. The HPC segment includes the small kitchen and personal care appliances business. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Middleton, WI.

About TNR Technical

TNR Technical, Inc. engages in the design, assemble, and market of batteries and multi-cell battery packs to a variety of industrial, commercial, and retail markets. It includes alkaline cells, lithium cells, lithium coin cells, silver oxide and sealed lead acid batteries, and battery chargers. The company was founded on October 4, 1979 and is headquartered in Sanford, FL.

