Tina Whyte Sells 50,000 Shares of Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW) Stock

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW) Senior Officer Tina Whyte sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total transaction of C$16,500.00.

CVE CCW opened at C$0.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.35. The company has a market cap of C$24.33 million and a PE ratio of -1.34. Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.19 and a 1 year high of C$0.77.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Company Profile

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Castle mine consists of 19 claims, 34 leases, and two licenses covering an area of 2,815 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

