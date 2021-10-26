Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.13.
THO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,229,000 after purchasing an additional 127,919 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,204,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,131,000 after purchasing an additional 547,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Thor Industries by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,907,000 after purchasing an additional 125,834 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,521,000 after acquiring an additional 239,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,606,000 after acquiring an additional 45,148 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.29%.
About Thor Industries
Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.
