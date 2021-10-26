The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has 2,150.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WEGRY. Peel Hunt upgraded The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,083.00.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Shares of WEGRY stock opened at $12.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $15.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.