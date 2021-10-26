The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $283.60 Million

Analysts expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to announce $283.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $285.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $282.80 million. The Trade Desk reported sales of $216.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

NASDAQ TTD traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $77.01. The stock had a trading volume of 63,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,321,459. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $97.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $706,524.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,237 shares of company stock worth $4,366,946 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after acquiring an additional 48,405,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 910.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,456,000 after buying an additional 35,366,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 797.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,246,000 after buying an additional 20,345,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 553.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,695,000 after buying an additional 11,942,743 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

