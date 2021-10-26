The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 126.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,586 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $38,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,629,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,728,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235,603 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,060,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,888,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,066 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,371,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.89.

In related news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $309.66. The company had a trading volume of 18,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,007. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $310.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.42.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

