The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases Shares of 10,716 RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,769,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $18,120,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $963.37 million, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.54. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 1,219.06%. The business had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RAPT has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $94,745.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $30,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $91,244 and have sold 169,003 shares valued at $5,715,179. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

